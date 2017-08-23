It’s a seal of approval for Lake Regional Hospital. The cancer program at the hospital has received national accreditation with commendation from the Commission on Cancer. That means Lake Regional meets or exceeds the commission’s standards of quality for treatment of the deadly disease.

In other Lake Regional news, they’ll be holding a community open house this weekend. The event, slated for Saturday, is a celebration of the opening of their clinic in Eldon. The open house will be held from 10am-1pm Saturday.