Lake Regional Hospital will soon be closing its main doors…that is, on a temporary basis. Coming on the heels of an expansion of the Eldon clinic and opening up an occupational medicine location in Lebanon, renovations are now right around the cornerat the hospital in Osage Beach. Deborah Wolfe, in the public relations office, says temporary entrances will be set up during the work…

NEWS-081017-LAKE REG - 10th August 2017

Phase-1 of the renovations starts on August 21st dealing with the main lobby running concurrent to phase-3 work which will deal with the outpatient area and a new family birth center. Phase-2, in the meantime, is expected to begin on November 1st with the ER lobby targeted for that work.