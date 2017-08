Laurie is preparing for their annual 27-acre yard sale. The event is scheduled for August 26th from 8am until 2pm at the fairgrounds. If you want to participate, you need to get signed up quickly. They’re currently accepting applications for vendors. A 20×20 space will cost you $20. You can get your application forms at Laurie City Hall, the fairgrounds office, or online at cityoflaurie.com. For more information you can call 573-374-8776.