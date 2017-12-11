A proposed bond election tops the agenda for the next Board of Aldermen meeting in Laurie. The city wants to issue $1.6 million in bonds to expand their water service. The plans call for installing larger pipes, new hydrants, and eventually to construct a new well. An update on the post office is also on the agenda. The U.S. Postal Service is looking for merchant partners to serve as host location to reopen the contracted postal unit there. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.