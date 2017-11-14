Residents of Laurie may be asked to pay more in sales taxes. The Board of Aldermen will meet tonight to discuss a proposal to raise the tax in order to help fund law enforcement.

That’s City Clerk Ron Clarke. He says they have to research the issue to make sure what they’re proposing will provide enough money. The board would have to approve an ordinance to place the tax on the ballot, where voters will ultimately decide if it passes or fails. The Laurie Board of Aldermen meets tonight at 6:00 p.m.