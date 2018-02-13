Laurie residents should know more tonight about what’s going to happen with their postal service. An update on the contracted postal unit is scheduled on the agenda for tonight’s board of aldermen meeting. The board will also consider a request from the Lake West Chamber of Commerce to provide dumpster fees for the upcoming Lake Road Cleanup Campaign. Laurie in the past has provided financial support for four dumpsters for that event, scheduled for April 21st. Tonight’s meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

Liquor and lights….Lake Ozark’s board of aldermen faces a diverse agenda when they meet this evening. They have four requests for liquor licenses to consider – those include a couple requests for caterers’ licenses and Sunday liquor licenses. The agenda also includes consideration of the event application for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and a proposal to utilize energy-efficient lighting from Advanced Electric. Tonight’s meeting begins at 6pm.