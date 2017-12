Good news for residents of Laurie. They have a chance to get their postal service back. The U.S. postal service is looking for locations to reopen the contracted postal unit that closed in January. Ron Clarke says they need some help from the business community, though.

NEWS-12-1-17 RON CLARKE HELP - 1st December 2017

The C-P-U was closed abruptly under a federal “temporary closure” clause. State and Federal lawmakers have been lobbying on behalf of the city to get the service restored.