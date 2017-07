Progress continues on the west side as the City of Laurie moves forward with its sidewalk master plan. City Clerk Ron Clark says a public hearing was conducted this week with a few concerns being expressed but no real opposition.

NEWS-071617-LAURIE SIDEWALKS - 17th July 2017

Total cost of phase-5 will come in around $244-thousand. The city will pay 49-thousand of that total with the balance coming from MoDOT’s transportation alternative program and other federal funding sources.