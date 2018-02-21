We may still have several weeks of winter remaining but Lake Area authorities are reminding you that it’s still not a good idea to leave a young child alone in a vehicle. That’s what happened last week when an unidentified woman left her toddler, under the age of two, inside her vehicle while she tended to some quick business at a gas station and convenience store on North Main Street in Laurie. Gravois Fire Chief Ed Hancock says, once it was discovered the child had apparently hit a button inside the car locking the mother out, police and fire were summoned to the scene. Temperatures that day were nearing an unseasonable 80 degrees but the officer was able to get the vehicle opened quickly. The incident also prompted a discussion between the officer and the woman…no charges were expected to be filed.