Another phone scam is being reported in the Lake Area…this one in the City of Laurie. Police Chief Mark Black says the calls consist of an alleged family member calling parents and telling them they have been arrested and need cash, or numbers from gift cards, sent to them for bail or other expenses. The callers will even provide phone numbers to call an attorney to complete the process. Chief Black says, if you get one of the calls, it’s fairly simple to verify if it’s a scam…

NEWS-1-23-18 Phone Scam - 24th January 2018

Chief Black also says, if the caller claims to be a family member, you can also ask questions that only the family member would know or name names that don’t exist to see what their response is.