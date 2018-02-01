The residents of Laurie may be a step closer to getting their postal service back. Their contracted postal unit closed in January of 2017, and the city fought the rest of the year to get it back. Late last year it was announced that they were looking for business partners to serve as a host location so that the unit could reopen. City Clerk Ron Clarke says the U.S. Postal Service regional manager from St. Louis will be visiting the city to meet with the mayor and tour those potential locations. We’ll continue to keep you posted.