A proposal to allow daycare centers in residential neighborhoods is up for discussion tonight in Laurie. The planning & zoning commission will be holding a public hearing to gather comments and input from residents on the possible amendment to their R3 zones. R3 designations currently cover multi-family residential districts. The amendment, if approved, would also allow for the operation of state-licensed daycares. Tonight’s public hearing is scheduled to begin at 6pm.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.