The efforts to re-open a post office in Laurie continue. The Gravois Mills Postmaster was looking for Laurie business owners who would be willing to host the new offices. City Clerk Ron Clarke says they’ve had a few owners reach out.

NEWS-070117-LAURIE PO - 30th June 2017

Clarke says that if there are any business owners willing to host the new offices, they can either call him at City Hall or the Gravois Mills Post Office.