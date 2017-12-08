News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Laurie Water Expansion Planned for April Election

Laurie voters will likely be asked to approve a water service expansion when they head to the polls in April.  A $1.6 million bond issue will appear on the ballot if it’s approved at the next Board of Aldermen meeting scheduled for next Tuesday.  The city’s looking for permission to issue bonds to fund installation of larger lines and new hydrants.  As the project advances, it would also allow for the eventual construction of a new well.  The city hopes to fund a portion of the expansion with state funds through a Community Development Block Grant.

