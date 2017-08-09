News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Law Enforcement Attacks

By Leave a Comment

State officials are expressing concern for law enforcement officers after a pair of attacks that have left one officer dead this week.  Clinton police officer Gary Michael was shot and killed during what appeared to be a routine traffic stop Sunday night.  Officers in Joplin crashed into a tree after suspects they were chasing threw two bombs at their vehicle.  Governor Eric Greitens issued a statement saying officers are “on edge” as they start their patrols.  In his statement, the Governor expressed support for the law enforcement community, saying that the state and its residents are grateful for what they do.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.