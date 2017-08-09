State officials are expressing concern for law enforcement officers after a pair of attacks that have left one officer dead this week. Clinton police officer Gary Michael was shot and killed during what appeared to be a routine traffic stop Sunday night. Officers in Joplin crashed into a tree after suspects they were chasing threw two bombs at their vehicle. Governor Eric Greitens issued a statement saying officers are “on edge” as they start their patrols. In his statement, the Governor expressed support for the law enforcement community, saying that the state and its residents are grateful for what they do.