News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Law Enforcement Gets in the Holiday Spirit

By Leave a Comment

Some area law enforcement agencies got into the holiday spirit and had some fun on social media.  The Laurie Police attempted to put kids’ minds at rest when they posted video of their officers arresting the Grinch when he was trying to get an early start on stealing the holiday back on December 11th.  He must have bonded out, though, because the Camden County Sheriff’s office conducted a full-scale Grinch-hunt on Christmas eve.  Sheriff Tony Helms provided updates via Facebook as they tracked the Grinch to multiple locations before taking him into custody.  Once the would-be Christmas crook was apprehended, the dispatch center took to social media to track Santa’s flight through Camden County, keeping the kids assured that Santa was, indeed, on his way.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.