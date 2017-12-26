Some area law enforcement agencies got into the holiday spirit and had some fun on social media. The Laurie Police attempted to put kids’ minds at rest when they posted video of their officers arresting the Grinch when he was trying to get an early start on stealing the holiday back on December 11th. He must have bonded out, though, because the Camden County Sheriff’s office conducted a full-scale Grinch-hunt on Christmas eve. Sheriff Tony Helms provided updates via Facebook as they tracked the Grinch to multiple locations before taking him into custody. Once the would-be Christmas crook was apprehended, the dispatch center took to social media to track Santa’s flight through Camden County, keeping the kids assured that Santa was, indeed, on his way.