Law Enforcement Sales Tax Passes in Morgan County

A county-wide law enforcement sales tax in Morgan County will continue for another 20 years. The one-half-of-one-percent tax, bringing in roughly $1.2-million every year, was the only issue decided in the Lake Area on Tuesday and it gained overwhelming support. Prosecuting Attorney Dustin Dunklee says approval of the measure is a victory for the entire county.

The final numbers…856 votes to continue the tax and 293 to allow it to sunset. The only precinct where the measure failed was in Syracuse where 22 people voted to let the tax sunset while 14 voted in favor of continuing it.

 

The numbers by precinct: Absentee 75 yes, 30 no; Barnett 19 yes, 5 no; Florence 25 yes, 3 no; Gravois Mills 49 yes, 22 no; Indian Creek 39 yes, 12 no; Laurie 93 yes, 40 no; Stover 146 yes, 41 no; Syracuse 14 yes, 22 no; Versailles North 150 yes, 39 no; Versailles South 158 yes, 53 no; Webb 88 yes, 26 no.

