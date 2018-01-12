Lake area law enforcement agencies are generally well-equipped, but there is something they say they need more of….dogs. Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire says, without a doubt, there are not enough K-9 officers to go around.

Miller County’s K-9 handler is Corporal Josh Wilson. He says their four-legged officer, Maugli (moe-gly,) is in high demand.

While some K-9 units specialize in certain tasks, Maugli is a “jack of all trades”….he’s used for drug detection, tracking, and officer protection, putting him in even higher demand.