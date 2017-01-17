The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol are turning to the public for information into the whereabouts of a Gravois Mills man. According to the highway patrol’s missing persons website, 53-year-old Michael Anderson has not been seen or heard from since, apparently, leaving his home on Thursday morning of last week. Anderson’s vehicle, a 2012 Silverado, was found on a gravel road, unattended, in Polk County. A subsequent search of the area was unsuccessful in finding Anderson who is described as 5-7, 135 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information on Anderson or his whereabouts should contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department or local law enforcement.