Law Enforcement Warning: More Seasonal Home Burglaries Expected

Earlier this month we told you that the Morgan County Sheriff’s office was investigating a string of six burglaries reported in a five day period.  Each of the locations was a seasonal home.  It’s something that other law enforcement agencies say they expect to see more of in the coming weeks.

That’s Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire.  He says in addition to security systems, another way to help cut down on the problem is for neighbors to simply help each other out.

As always, if you see any suspicious activity, contact your local law enforcement agency.

