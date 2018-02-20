Earlier this month we told you that the Morgan County Sheriff’s office was investigating a string of six burglaries reported in a five day period. Each of the locations was a seasonal home. It’s something that other law enforcement agencies say they expect to see more of in the coming weeks.

NEWS-2-20-18 Gregoire Expected - 20th February 2018

That’s Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire. He says in addition to security systems, another way to help cut down on the problem is for neighbors to simply help each other out.

NEWS-2-20-18 Gregoire watch out - 20th February 2018

As always, if you see any suspicious activity, contact your local law enforcement agency.