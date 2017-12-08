News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

LCTC Eyes Partnership with Yamaha Marine University

By Leave a Comment

Students attending the Lake Career and Technical Center could soon have an inside track to a future with Yamaha.  LCTC has been invited into a partnership agreement with Yamaha Marine University.  The program is offered to schools with marine service technology programs.  It would make Yamaha parts, specialty tools, service manuals, and training materials available to the students.  In addition, the school could also receive donated parts and equipment at no cost.  Yamaha started the program because they’re having trouble finding qualified technicians to fill openings at marine dealerships across the country.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.