Students attending the Lake Career and Technical Center could soon have an inside track to a future with Yamaha. LCTC has been invited into a partnership agreement with Yamaha Marine University. The program is offered to schools with marine service technology programs. It would make Yamaha parts, specialty tools, service manuals, and training materials available to the students. In addition, the school could also receive donated parts and equipment at no cost. Yamaha started the program because they’re having trouble finding qualified technicians to fill openings at marine dealerships across the country.