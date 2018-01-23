News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

LCTC Gears Up to Launch Yamaha Marine University

Administrators at Lake Career and Technical Center are gearing up to rollout a new course that could help students go directly from the classroom to the workforce.  Yamaha Marine University is on track to begin in just a couple of months.

      NEWS-1-23-18 Kathy Hueste Rollout - 23rd January 2018

 

That’s LCTC’s Assistant Director Kathy Hueste.  Students who complete the YMU program will be given an industry certification –  and a leg up on getting into a field currently lacking in trained technicians.  The students will train on Yamaha outboard engines, using Yamaha tools and service curriculum provided at no cost to the school.

