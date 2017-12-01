We told you yesterday that Osage Beach has started their annual leaf pickup program. Crews began working on Monday and will gradually work their way toward the center of the city. Public Works Director Nick Edelman has an update on where they’ll be in the next few days.

Residents on city streets just need to blow or rake their leaves to the curb. If you live off of a city street, you get free leaf bags from the city to drop at the intersection with city roads for pick up. Edelman says if you miss the pick up on your road, just give them a call and they’ll make every effort to come back through and make another pick up.