Legal Maneuverings Continue in Leonard Wilson Case

Legal maneuverings continue in the courtroom for a former Camdenton police officer and Camden County deputy accused of sex-crimes while in uniform and on duty. The first case filed against Leonard Jerome Wilson, who is free on bond, contains felony charges of possessing child pornography and child molestation, and misdemeanor charges of furnishing porn to a minor and stalking. In that case, a special prosecutor was appointed and the associate judges in Camden County recused themselves from presiding over the case. The case had taken a fast track until now advancing to the circuit court level with Judge William Earl Hickle assigned to the case. Since then, the attorney for Wilson…Shane Lee Farrow out of Jefferson City…filed a motion seeking a change of judge which has been granted resulting in Judge Hickle, also, recusing himself. That case is set to be scheduled for trial while a second case has been filed against Wilson. In the second case, Wilson is charged with two counts of statutory sodomy and one more count of child molestation. As of late Wednesday night, Wilson had yet to be, reportedly, taken into custody on that case which has a $100-thousand bond attached to it.

