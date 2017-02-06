Governor Eric Greitens has continuously spoken out against lobbyists giving gifts to elected officials. Senator Mike Kehoe is pushing legislation that would help that cause. While it wouldn’t totally abolish lobbyist gifts, the proposed legislation would limit those gifts to a cost of $10 per day. On the House side, legislation has been passed that would abolish most gifts, not including things like flowers or an honorary plaque. Currently, there is no limit on how much a lobbyist can spend on gifts.