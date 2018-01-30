News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Legislative Update: No-Wake Bill Appears to be Dead in Water

Representative David Wood

A proposal to make it easier for home owners on larger coves to request no-wake zones appears to be dead in the water in Jefferson City.  House Bill 1591 sponsored by Representative David Wood of Versailles has had two readings but is not assigned to any committees and is currently not on the House calendar.  The bill would allow property owners on an 800-foot wide cove to request a no-wake zone when over 50% of them sign a petition to that affect.  It would only apply to boats 26 feet or longer.  The ultimate decision on granting the no-wake zone would still rest with the water patrol.  The bill has drawn opposition from local and national organizations, including the National Marine Manufacturers Association.

