Legislative Update: Water Patrol Fund, Shock Drowning Prevention

Photo by Missouri State Highway Patrol Website

Two bills affecting boat or dock owners are on different paths in the legislature.  House Bill 1300 has cleared a committee and been referred to rules and legislative oversight, on the way to becoming law.  That bill would put any boat title and registration fees into a water patrol division fund after the first million dollars has been collected.  It’s designed to create additional revenue for the water patrol.

 

Senate Bill 622 creates the Alexandra and Brayden Anderson Electric Shock Drowning Prevention Act.  In requires mandatory defibrillator training for all water patrol officers and would place external defibrillators on all water patrol boats.  It also implements strict standards for dock inspections and licensing.  That bill has been referred to the transportation, infrastructure, and public safety committee, where it’s been sitting since January 9th.  If passed, inspections would begin September 15th on any new docks with electric, any existing modified docks with electric, and any dock with electricity that changes ownership.  No dock permits will be issued without proof of the inspection.

