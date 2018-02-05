A two-count federal indictment against former Camden County deputy Leonard Wilson with child pornography charges has now, officially, been unsealed. The indictment was made public upon Wilson’s initial court appearance, Monday, in South Carolina. The indictment alleges that Wilson received child pornography between April 26th, 2015, and July 17, 2017. Wilson is also charged with possessing child porn on July 17, 2017. The case was investigated by the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, the Missouri State Technical Assistance Team and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. Wilson remains in federal custody and will be transported to the Western District of Missouri to face charges. He also faces separate charges in Camden County and is scheduled to appear on those charges later this month.