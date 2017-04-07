Bagnell Dam was closed down for a short period of time last night, but not for repairs. The Citizens Against Domestic Violence partnered with Ameren Missouri for a community awareness event they called Light Up the Night. To honor local crime victims and bring awareness to National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, they invited the public to help light Chinese Lanterns. They also offered blue, white, purple, and teal t-shirts, each color bringing attention to a specific type of abuse.