Lights, Camera, Action…Ozark to Debut!

By Leave a Comment

Jason Bateman

Over the past year, there was quite a buzz in the Lake Area over an upcoming Netflix series based in the Missouri Ozarks and, at least, partially filmed here at Lake of the Ozarks. The wait is over as the Jason Bateman produced series is expected to make it’s official debut at 2:00 Friday morning. Much of the story line had been kept a secret until the trailer came out previewing the series. The story line is centered on Bateman playing a financial adviser who relocates his family from Chicago to the Ozarks where he has to launder $500-million in five years to make a drug boss happy. The show is set at Alhonna Resort, the same place writer Bill Dubuque worked as a dock hand in the late 80’s.

 

