Linn Creek Home Damaged by Fire

Acetone fumes are being labeled as a probable cause for a structure fire in the Linn Creek area.  Mid County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says crews responded to the call Saturday afternoon on State Route V.  Heavy fire was showing in the back corner of the home when they arrived on scene.  The fire began on the lower floor and spread to the upper floor and attic.  Flames were contained within 30 minutes but the home suffered extensive damages.  No injuries were reported.

