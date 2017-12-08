A Linn Creek man took a trip to the hospital after a wreck in Cole County. 32-year old Lance P. Sanning crashed on U.S. 54 late Thursday night. The Highway Patrol says he was westbound when the vehicle went off the left side of the road, traveling through the median and reentering the highway. Sanning overcorrected sending his Trailblazer back into the median where it overturned and came to a rest in the eastbound lanes. Sanning was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City.