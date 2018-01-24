The Camden County Courthouse will see quite a bit of activity on a day not normally too busy when it comes to proceedings in a courtroom. The first Monday of February, the 5th, will be a Linn Creek Municipal Court day. Associate Judge Aaron Koeppen will be on the bench that day presiding over 84 cases…83 of them are scheduled arraignments on traffic-related charges filed by Linn Creek. There is one Camden County case on the docket…an expected plea or trial for a Springfield man who was charged with an assault dating back to May of last year. The Linn Creek docket, in the Camden County Courthouse on February 5th, begins at 9-AM.