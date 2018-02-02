A Linn Creek woman suffered serious injuries in a crash in Osage Beach. The Osage Beach Police department says 22-year old Hailli D. Myers was driving along Osage Beach Parkway North near Fort Osage Lane when her vehicle went off the road and overturned several times. Myers, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to Lake Regional before being transferred to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. The accident remains under investigation. Osage Beach Police were assisted on the scene by Osage Beach Fire and the City of Osage Beach Ambulance Service.