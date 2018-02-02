News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Linn Creek Woman Hurt in Accident

By Leave a Comment

A Linn Creek woman suffered serious injuries in a crash in Osage Beach.  The Osage Beach Police department says 22-year old Hailli D. Myers was driving along Osage Beach Parkway North near Fort Osage Lane when her vehicle went off the road and overturned several times.  Myers, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, was ejected from the vehicle.  She was taken to Lake Regional before being transferred to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.  The accident remains under investigation. Osage Beach Police were assisted on the scene by Osage Beach Fire and the City of Osage Beach Ambulance Service.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.