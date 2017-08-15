An Eldon man is behind bars on several drug-related charges. The highway patrol arrested 32-year old Tony Ray Larson Monday afternoon. Larson faces nine counts in all, including possession and delivery of hallucinogenic drugs and possession of marijuana, LSD, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Miller County jail where he is being held without bond.

A 38-year-old woman from Dixon faces several charges after being taken into custody early Monday morning by the highway patrol. Amanda Kramer was pulled over in Miller County and faces charges of DWI, felony possession of methamphetamine and heroin along with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. Kramer was taken to the Miller County Jail and put on a 24-hour hold.

Chalk up another arrest from the “Most Wanted” list in Camden County. 33-year-old Deandre Foxx has, apparently, been taken into custody according to the sheriff’s department’s website. Foxx had been wanted for failure to obey a judge’s order in connection to charges of assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Foxx was being held on no bond.