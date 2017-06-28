A new pantry has been opened in Lake Ozark. The Horseshoe Bend Baptist Church has opened The Little Free Pantry in their parking lot on Duckhead Road. The free pantry is open to anyone who needs assistance. While most food pantries require the approval from an application process, The Little Free Pantry is open to the public without that process. The church is also seeking some to donate food for the pantry, as it is completely stocked by donations.