The pursuit of higher education is expected to receive a much-needed boost here in the Lake Area…that’s according to Camdenton City Administrator Jeff Hancock. Hancock says Missouri State University already has a public safety training center in the city and it’s having a pretty positive affect for the entire region…

NEWS-1-7-18 MO State Camdenton - 8th January 2018

Tentative plans for MSU expanding include offering classes in the elementary education and, possibly, criminal justice fields. Those programs are expected to be implemented in time for the 2018 fall semester.