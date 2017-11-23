Black Friday shopping can be chaotic and even dangerous. Reports of fights between customers, or customers and store employees, are not uncommon, and in years past some people have even been killed as a result of accidents that occurred while they were trying to get the best deals first. A lot of lake area locations are expecting a big turnout bright and early Friday morning. One of them is Menard’s in Lake Ozark.

That’s General Manager Chris Havner. Despite the big crowds, though, Havner says so far they’ve avoided any violence or injury during the annual shopper’s pilgrimage. And he says some simple acts by local law enforcement have helped keep it that way.

If you’re going out shopping on Black Friday, be respectful of others, be patient, expect large crowds and additional traffic, and remember that no bargain is worth injury or death.