A local restaurant has been again been included on a list of top establishments in the country. For the sixth year in a row, Baxter’s Lakeside Grille is considered among the most scenic eateries in America. The list compiled by OpenTable.com asks readers to vote for the restaurants with the best views. It includes 100 establishments chosen from over 25,000 in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. OpenTable is considered the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations, seating more than 22 million diners per month. For those that don’t know, Baxter’s is located on Bagnell Dam Boulevard in Lake Ozark. You can find them online at baxterslakesidegrille.com.