Several businesses around the lake area will be participating in the nationally-promoted Small Business Saturday this weekend. They’ll be offering special deals, some will have contests and prizes or open houses. The goal is to get shoppers to spend some of that holiday money locally. KC Cloke with the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce says it’s about the consumer giving back to their community.

Small Business Saturday was started by American Express but has since grown into a larger promotion. You neither have to use the AmEx card nor shop at a business that accepts the card to reap the benefits. Shop owners all across the country come up with their own promotions, while American Express, Chambers of Commerce, and even municipalities help them with marketing materials and publicity. The promotions help generate local sales as well as foot traffic and exposure for smaller stores.