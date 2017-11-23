News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local Store Owners Gear Up for Small Business Saturday

By Leave a Comment

Small-Business-Saturday

Several businesses around the lake area will be participating in the nationally-promoted Small Business Saturday this weekend.  They’ll be offering special deals, some will have contests and prizes or open houses.  The goal is to get shoppers to spend some of that holiday money locally.  KC Cloke with the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce says it’s about the consumer giving back to their community.

      NEWS-11-23-17 KC Cloke Help - 23rd November 2017

 

Small Business Saturday was started by American Express but has since grown into a larger promotion.  You neither have to use the AmEx card nor shop at a business that accepts the card to reap the benefits.  Shop owners all across the country come up with their own promotions, while American Express, Chambers of Commerce, and even municipalities help them with marketing materials and publicity.  The promotions help generate local sales as well as foot traffic and exposure for smaller stores.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.