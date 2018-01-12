The Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments is taking a look at transportation issues around the lake region. They’ve been meeting with and working with MoDot on development of a coordination plan to address public transit needs in Miller, Morgan, Camden, and Laclede counties. They say their goal is identify the priority needs, including gaps in accessibility for public transportation and the services available for the elderly, disabled, and low-income populations. The information they’ve gathered was put into the Public Transit Human Services Transportation Coordination Plan, which is now available for review. They’re seeking public input on it before finalizing it. The five-year plan is available online or you can request a printed copy by calling 346-5692.