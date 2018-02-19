News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

LOWA Presenting Workshops, Grant Opportunities for Landscaping

If you have a green thumb and a good idea, you could be eligible for some grant money. The effects of Low Impact Landscaping around the Lake Area will be the main topic of discussion during two upcoming workshops which are on the calendar for late March. The workshops are being offered by the Lake of the Ozarks Watershed Alliance, or LOWA, to give property owners a chance to understand how conservation and natural habitat measures can be employed on private property, and whether certain watershed-friendly projects are eligible for grant funding. The workshops are free but pre-registration is required. Call 309-838-5564 or email adminasst@lowatershed.org.

