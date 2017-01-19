News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Macks Creek Park Receives Support from Ballparks of the Ozarks

By Leave a Comment

 ballpark of the ozarks

The Macks Creek Park has received a big endorsement from an upcoming project. During a meeting on Wednesday with associates of the Ballparks of the Ozarks, the Camden County Commission mentioned the project wasn’t far from the location of the soon to be renovated Macks Creek Park. Chief Operating Officer Bob Ramsey says they would be very interested in supporting the cause.

      Bob Ramsey - 19th January 2017

Ramsey was especially happy to learn that the plan is to make the entire park handicap accessible.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.