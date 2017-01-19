The Macks Creek Park has received a big endorsement from an upcoming project. During a meeting on Wednesday with associates of the Ballparks of the Ozarks, the Camden County Commission mentioned the project wasn’t far from the location of the soon to be renovated Macks Creek Park. Chief Operating Officer Bob Ramsey says they would be very interested in supporting the cause.

Bob Ramsey - 19th January 2017

Ramsey was especially happy to learn that the plan is to make the entire park handicap accessible.