The ball is starting to roll in the Macks Creek Park. During the Camden County Commission meeting Wednesday, they unanimously approved to begin work on the new bathrooms. Numerous businesses in the area have stepped forward to offer either labor or materials to help build them. All three commissioners agree that, overall that would help lower the building costs tremendously.

TASCAM_0169.mp3 - 3rd February 2017

The plan is for the concrete work to start in either March or April, depending on how the weather cooperates.