Neither rain, nor sleet, nor snow, nor blood alcohol content. The Miller County Sheriff’s office says a mail man is facing DWI charges after a traffic stop December 22nd. 49-year old Thomas Greschner of Brumley was delivering mail on his regular route when the sheriff’s office received a tip that he may have been intoxicated. A deputy initiated a stop and eventually arrested Greschner, who now faces a misdemeanor DWI charge.