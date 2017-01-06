The number one television show on the Outdoor Channel is putting Lake of the Ozarks into the spotlight over the next several weeks. Major League Fishing actually converged on the area back in June and has, now, begun to air episodes shot here at the Lake featuring 24 of the nation’s top professional anglers. Local fishing guide James Dill says, although it’s not confirmed yet, the results at our lake did not disappoint anyone.

news-010617-mlf - 6th January 2017

The remaining episodes are set to air on the Outdoor Channel each Saturday at 1pm with the final episode to air on February 4th. The episodes are also replayed at 3pm on Sundays and 8am on Friday.