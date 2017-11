A Sunrise Beach man accused of multiple sex crimes against a minor is scheduled to appear in court today. Shayne Lance Garretson has a motions hearing scheduled. Garretson is facing 14 charges. Those include seven counts of incest, six counts of statutory sodomy, and statutory rape. The charges include stipulations that they took place with victims under the age of 14 and under the age of 12. The charges date back to 2012.