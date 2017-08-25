A 22-year-old from Lake Ozark wearing nothing but his “birthday suit” faces charges in Camden County after a laser is used to take him into custody. A press release issued by the sheriff’s department reports that deputies were called in reference to a male subject walking around the pool area shortly before 7:30 Thursday evening at Southwood Shores on Horseshoe Bend. Upon arrival, the subject had already returned to a unit and, when confronted by deputies, tried to punch one prompting a taser to be used. The individual, who is unidentified in the press release, was then placed in a chair at which time he, allegedly, started to spit and urinate on deputies. He was described as impaired and taken to Lake Regional for evaluation before being taken to the Camden County Jail. Official charges were expected to be filed on Friday.