Man on Camden County “Most Wanted” List Captured

One of Camden County’s “most wanted” fugitives is now behind

bars. 20-year-old Kendall Capps, from Shawnee Mission, Kansas, is currently in custody in the

Johnson County Jail in Olathe. Capps was picked up in Johnson County on a

felony charge of making a false writing. He’s also being held on a felony burglary charge out of

Camden County with extradiction pending. Bond in Camden County was set at $30-thousand.

Capps had also been wanted for failing to appear on a misdemeanor payment review hearing in

Cass County.

