Managed Deer Hunt to Close City Park Today

A reminder for those who might be planning to stop by Osage Beach City Park on Hatchery Road…the park is closing to the public later today to allow for a restricted managed deer hunt. The purpose of the special hunt is to help manage the urban deer population on park property and reduce damages to the athletic fields. The park closes  at 2pm and reopens tomorrow morning at official sunrise. The park will also close for another day of the managed hunt coming up this Monday, the 15th. You can contact the city’s parks and recreation department for more information on the managed deer hunt.

